Man left with facial injuries following assault in Bedford

A man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries following an assault in Bedford.

The happened around 3.40pm on Thursday, December7, when the man was assaulted in Greenhill Street, near the bus station.

Officers have issued CCTV images of two men and a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Matt Inwood, investigating, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this nasty assault to get in touch. I’d also like to speak to anyone who can help us identify the people in the images as we believe they may have information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JH/53451/17. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.