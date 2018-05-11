Man killed in fatal collision in Bedfordshire

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a collision on the A507 at Millbrook, on Thursday (May 10).

At around 8.40am, a collision occurred between a green Kawasaki motorcycle, travelling eastbound and a white HGV, travelling westbound.

Emergency services attended, but one man, the rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Road closures were in place while officers dealt with the incident.

PC Carl Callan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, investigating, said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A507 when this collision occurred.

"If you were in the area at the time, please contact us as you may be able to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information can visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Pipe.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111