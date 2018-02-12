Man jailed after being caught with drugs and a knife in Bedford

An habitual drug dealer has been sentenced to over two years behind bars after being caught with drugs and a knife in Bedford.

Jordan Amoako, 21, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (6 February), after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.

At 11.25am on 23 December 2017, Amoako was driving in Endsleigh Road, Bedford, when was stopped by police, who found traces of cannabis in the car.

Following a search, he was also found in possession of Class B drugs, a quantity of cash, several phones and a knife.

Just a day before the offence, Amoako, of Henrietta Close, London, had been handed a 12-month suspended sentence for similar drugs offences which he had pleaded guilty to in November. As a result, he will now be made to serve the 12 months behind bars on top of the latest 16 month sentence.

He was also made to forfeit £4,905.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, said: “We work hard to tackle drug dealing in the county and we will not tolerate those who wish to bring harm to our communities by pedalling dangerous and illicit substances.

“Amoako had clearly not learnt from his initial punishment, so hopefully a custodial sentence will make him understand the severity of his actions.

“This sentence should act as a lesson to other drug dealers that we take these offences very seriously and act as a reminder that crime does not pay.”

Anyone with information about drug related activity call on 101, or report information via the Bedfordshire Police website.