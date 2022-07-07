Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by car in Bedford

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the early hours of this morning (July 7).
A white Seat Ibiza had been driving along Midland Road in Bedford at around 1am, approaching the roundabout with Prebend Street, before the collision on Ford End Road.
Read More
Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Although this collision happened in the early hours of this morning, I would urge anyone who was in the area and witnessed this collision, to come forward.
Anyone with information or with dash cam footage is asked to contact us by calling 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool quoting Operation Nation.