Man in his 20s dies after collision with tree on the A600 near Cotton End

Driver also seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was a passenger in collided with a tree on the A600 near Cotton End.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday (March 29) the blue Renault Twingo was travelling north towards Cotton End when it hit the tree.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver was taken to Addenbrookes to be treated for serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This is a very sad incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. We are asking for the public’s help to gain more information about the collision and how it happened.

"We are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage around that time, or saw the blue Renault Twingo driving prior to the incident to get in touch.”