News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
58 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Man in his 20s dies after collision with tree on the A600 near Cotton End

Driver also seriously injured

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:29 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was a passenger in collided with a tree on the A600 near Cotton End.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday (March 29) the blue Renault Twingo was travelling north towards Cotton End when it hit the tree.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Most Popular

The driver was taken to Addenbrookes to be treated for serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This is a very sad incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. We are asking for the public’s help to gain more information about the collision and how it happened.

"We are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage around that time, or saw the blue Renault Twingo driving prior to the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or to report online quoting reference number 192 of 29 March.

Renault