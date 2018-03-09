Man held after drugs warrant in Bedford

A man was arrested after a large quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized during a warrant in Bedford yesterday (Thursday).

Officers from Bedfordshire Police's Central Tasking Team and the Guns and Gangs intelligence desk arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs after executing a warrant in Argyll Street.

A large quantity of the suspected class A and B drugs along with cash and drugs paraphernalia were seized.

Detective constable Rob Nicol said: "Drugs bring misery to communities and we will continue to target and disrupt those suspected of being involved in the use and supply of drugs."

The man has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.