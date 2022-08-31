News you can trust since 1845

Man found alive and well in Bedford Park after onlookers raise alarm

Ambulance crews and police attended the scene

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:51 pm

Police and ambulance crews were called to Bedford Park on Friday (August 26) afternoon after onlookers were worried about a man.

A police spokesman said: “At around 4pm on Friday we received a call regarding the concern for welfare of a man in some bushes in Bedford Park.

"Officers and ambulance crews attended, he received medical treatment and was alive and well.”

