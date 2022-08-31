Man found alive and well in Bedford Park after onlookers raise alarm
Ambulance crews and police attended the scene
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:51 pm
Police and ambulance crews were called to Bedford Park on Friday (August 26) afternoon after onlookers were worried about a man.
A police spokesman said: “At around 4pm on Friday we received a call regarding the concern for welfare of a man in some bushes in Bedford Park.
"Officers and ambulance crews attended, he received medical treatment and was alive and well.”