Man dies following A421 collision in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police has confirmed that a man has died following a collision on the A421 yesterday.

The force was called at approximately 5.10pm to reports of a collision between a silver Ford Focus and a lorry in a lay by on the A421 westbound, just past the junction with the A603.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

PC Andy Ralph, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Forensic Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “This happened at a busy time of the day and I would urge anyone who witnessed this collision to contact us to help us establish what happened.”

The road remained closed while recovery work took place, but has subsequently reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 293 of 29 November.