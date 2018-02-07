Man dies after single vehicle collision in Aspley Guise

A man has died following a road traffic incident in Aspley Guise on Sunday (February 4).

The incident happened on Longslade Lane at around 3.05pm and involved a blue Ford Focus.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a 48-year-old man from Towcester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant James Wood from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus in the Aspley Guise area on Sunday, or anyone who saw the incident. A distinctive feature is that the vehicle had an orange coloured mountain bike attached to the roof”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference BP-04022018-0222. You can also provide information online via the Bedfordshire Police website.