Man collapses in Bedford street after assault by two men

A man collapsed in Ampthill Road, Bedford, after being beaten up by two men.

Police say the victim was assaulted in Millbrook Road at around 5.30pm on Sunday. He collapsed outside Corals bookmakers where he was spotted by police who were driving past.

Police

He told officers he’d been assaulted in Millbrook Road by two men, who had then run away.

An ambulance attended and the man received further treatment, although his injuries were not thought to have been life threatening.

Sgt Victoria Cunningham said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we’re keen to find the people responsible for the assault.

“I am urging anyone who was in either Millbrook Road or Ampthill Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on the afternoon of the incident to cast their minds back – did you see anything suspicious, or anyone leaving the area in a hurry?”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/2594/19. Alternatively, report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.