A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson, following separate incidents in Wootton and Stagsden over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Alex Gentry, of Yew Tree Court, Wootton, was charged last night (Tuesday) in relation to incidents involving vehicles being set alight in Wootton on Sunday (1 April), and Stagsden on Monday (2 April).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court on May 14.