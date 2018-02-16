Man charged with rape following an sex assault incident at The Embankment Bedford

A man has been charged with rape following an incident along The Embankment, Bedford.

Anderson Cosma, 25, of Kimble Drive, Bedford, was charged on Thursday, February 15 with rape. He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court the same day where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance on March 19.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd, who is investigating the incident, said: “It is never too late to speak to police if you are a victim of sexual assault. Your report will be taken seriously, and specially-trained officers will handle your case sensitively and without judgement.

“We will not only investigate every report thoroughly but can assist with support and care through trusted partner agencies.”

Anyone who wishes to report a sexual assault can do so by contacting the Bedfordshire Police Emerald team via the online reporting tool or by calling 101.