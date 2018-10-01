Man charged with murder followed fatal stabbing in St Mary’s Street Bedford

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Bedford.

Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, has been charged in relation to the incident at a property in St Mary’s Street on Friday morning.

Jeng is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

The victim, a man in his 30s from Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking to trace other suspects and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, saw anything suspicious, or who has any other relevant information to get in contact with them.

You can get in contact with the force through our online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting Operation Woodleigh.

You can also leave information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.