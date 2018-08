A man has been charged in connection with the rape a 15-year-old boy in 1995.

James Devlin, 54, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday (3 August).

The charge is in relation to an assault on a 15-year-old boy in October 1995 in Shortstown, near Bedford.

He will appear in court at a later date.

The charge has been brought as part of an ongoing review into non-recent cases.