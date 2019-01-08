Man arrested over three suspected arson attacks in Kempston and Bromham

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection with three separate incidents in Kempston and Bromham, which took place in the early hours of this morning (January 8).

Police received reports of fires at a barn in Wood End Lane, Kempston, at 12.23am, a property in Green End Road, Kempston, at 2.26am and a car storage yard in Great Ouse Way, Bromham, at 4.18am.

A 42-year-old man of no fixed address was quickly arrested and is currently in police custody for questioning.

It is not believed that these incidents are connected to the suspected arson at Bedford Hospital last Thursday (January 3) and a separate investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone who has any information about today’s incidents in Kempston and Bromham is urged to call the police on 101 quoting Op Corkscrew.