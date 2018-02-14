Man arrested in connection with Bedford Embankment rape investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a report of rape.

The 25-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of rape after police received reports that a woman was raped in The Embankment, Bedford, on Friday 2 February at around 6.30pm.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd said: “We understand this is a concerning incident and we would like to reassure the public that we are following a number of lines of enquiry. We have also had additional high visibility patrols on duty in and around The Embankment following this incident and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to one of these officers or to give us a call.”

Anyone with who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Sunset. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.