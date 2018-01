A man was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in an accident in Renhold this morning. (Jan 19 )

The man sustained a head injury and was placed in a medically induced coma to protect his injuries before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The patient was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew, Bedfordshire Police and Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.