Man, 19, is arrested over murder of 16-year-old boy in Bedford

The death of a 16-year-old boy in Bedford last night, is being treated as murder. (Sunday, Sept 16)

The incident occurred at around 10.20pm in Ashmead Road.

The boy had suffered stab wounds and other injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly he later died from his injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Bedford has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Officers are conducting additional high visibility patrols in the area and engaging with the community as part of our enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Branston, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, investigating, said: “It is always a tragedy when someone so young loses their life and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We will do all we can to trace those responsible and bring them to justice. The public can play a big part in helping us do that.

“Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has any other information, should contact us as soon as they can.”

You can report information to the force on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Powell.

Alternatively you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.