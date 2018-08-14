Man, 19, banned from Kempston for five years

A teenager has been jailed for 4 weeks and banned from Kempston for five years after repeatedly causing nuisance in the town.

James Bondon, 19, from Bedford, was served with a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (13 August).

The conditions include banning him from Kempston, with exception of any pre-arranged appointments.

Bondon was also sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment for criminal damage, theft and breaching a suspended sentence.

Sergeant Luke Blackburn, from Bedfordshire Police’s community team in Bedford, said: “Bondon was known to cause nuisance in the area which now he had been banned from, and we hope that this will bring reassurance to our communities and encourage victims of this kind of criminal behaviour to come forward.

“This case shows our continuing commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour across the county.”

Additionally, Bondon was ordered to pay £350 compensation for the criminal damage, £20 for the theft and a £150 victim surcharge.

People can report anti-social behaviour through Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or by calling 101.