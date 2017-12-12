Make friends at Oddfellows

Oddfellows are bringing warmth and laughter to the community this winter and throughout next year with a host of social events

The group in Bedford are inviting people to join them for some social time and fun.

Marilyn Saunders, district development officer for the Oddfellows, said: “We’re helping people to forge new friendships, particularly ahead of the Christmas and winter period which can be such a divisive time for many people. On one hand there are those who feel well connected and happy whilst others can become isolated and sad during this time. Our events provide the perfect opportunity for people to forge new friendships in a really easy, relaxed way.”

Events are open to everyone and include a carol service at All Saints Church, Old Warden Road, Southill, on Sunday, December 17 at 4pm.

An Indian meal at the Grand India Restaurant in Bedford, on Tuesday, January 23 at 7.30pm. The cost is £10 and booking is essential.

The Bedford group meet every third Tuesday of the month in Wootton and welcome new members.

Marilyn added: “Our members regularly get together to enjoy social events such as talks, trips out, lunches, coffee mornings and evening get togethers. We want to make sure that people are resisting the urge to stay in as winter approaches and instead come join us and enjoy themselves.”

With recognition growing of the problem of loneliness in the UK, the Oddfellows Friendly Society produced a new guide. The launch of the ‘Oddfellows Guide to Making Friends’ draws on the advice and experience of the organisation’s 310,000 members and is full of useful tips for making friends. Copies can be downloaded from www.oddfellows.co.uk

To find out more about these and other events call Ailie Redman on 01234 768914 or email ailie.redman@oddfellows.co.uk. You can also find more information on the Oddfellows and their events on their website www.oddfellows.co.uk