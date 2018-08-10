Major works to improve traffic congestion in Manton Lane Bedford

Major roadworks have started to help manage congestion in Manton Lane, a notorious traffic blackspot in Bedford.

The work started on July 30 with temporary traffic lights in place.

Improvements are being carried out at the entrance to Bedford Modern School with resurfacing works from the Turner Way junction going south, and Brickhill Drive from Kestrel Road to the Manton lane traffic signals.

There will be overnight road closures in place from 8pm-6am, with these works set to be completed by night of September 7.

The work is part of the Transporting Bedford 2020 project. Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Through Transporting Bedford 2020 we are investing £18million in our roads to help reduce congestion and deliver real improvements for road users. “These works are just the beginning, with more changes planned for the Manton Lane/Clapham Road junction later this financial year.

“This is the biggest ever investment in Bedford’s roads, and will deliver improved journey times, improved safety for all roads users, and a boost to our local economy.”

This investment follows a successful bid for funding from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), through its Local Growth Fund.

To find out more about Transporting Bedford 2020, visit www.bedford.gov.uk/transportingbedford2020