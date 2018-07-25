Magnificent seven to support rough sleepers in Bedford borough after council wins £307,000

Seven people will help Bedford Borough Council improve its support services to homeless people.

The borough council has won a bid for £307,000 from Government to provide more support for those rough sleeping, and to help them get into accommodation.

The council, working with others, is looking to employ six additional support workers to provide both outreach support and ongoing support once people are housed.

It will also fund a rough sleeper co-ordinator, to ensure that the council, third sector and other stakeholders work in collaboration to deliver the most effective and efficient service.

As well as this support, 32 additional units of accommodation will be provided with this funding and four units of accommodation for those who have no recourse to public funds.

Finally, this funding will enable more beds to be provided over the winter in addition to the council’s work with The Salvation Army to provide emergency beds as part of the severe weather provision during the coldest winter spells.

Cllr Anthony Forth, portfolio holder for adult services and operational housing said: “We work to provide support to those sleeping rough in Bedford borough, and are constantly looking for ways to improve this support. The award of this funding will allow us to provide more support, accommodation, and emergency beds in addition to the wide-ranging support already provided locally.”

The council points out that it consistently works to provide support to those who are rough sleeping, from the Rough Sleeper Outreach which goes out to try to engage people into accepting support, to Clarence House which opened recently to provide supported housing for the most vulnerable people with complex needs.