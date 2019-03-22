M1 resurfaced and reopen 12 hours after huge lorry fire

A lorry fire on the M1 in the early hours of this morning forced the closure of the motorway for around 12 hours.

All emergency services were in attendance to the incident in the early hours of this morning (Friday) which resulted in a full northbound closure between junction 20 for Lutterworth and 21 for Fosse Park.

Highways announced this afternoon the stretch had reopened.

@HighwaysEMIDS tweeted: "REOPEN: The #M1 Northbound between J20 (Lutterworth) & J21 (Leicester) has reopened - all lanes are now running. Resurfaced all lanes across 200m using 100 tonnes of tarmac."