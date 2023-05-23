News you can trust since 1845
M1 closed between Milton Keynes and Bedford to allow air ambulance to land after serious collision

Drivers are advised to avoid the area
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:55 BST

A stretch of the M1 between Milton Keynes and Bedford is closed to allow the air ambulance to land after a serious collision.

Both the southbound and northbound carriageways are closed between junction 13 for Bedford and junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway shortly before 4pm on Tuesday (May 23).

Police accidentPolice accident
A National Highways spokesman said: “The M1 in Bedfordshire is closed northbound between Junction 13 and Junction 14 (Milton Keynes) due to a serious collision.

“Emergency services including Thames Valley Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

“The southbound carriageway is currently blocked to allow for safe air ambulance arrival.”

Delays are expected to continue and congestion is expected to back up to junction 15 for Northampton.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.