M&S announces proposed closure of Bedford town centre store

M&S has announced that it is consulting with 68 colleagues on the proposed closure of its Bedford town centre store.

The proposed closure is part of M&S’s programme to reshape its UK store estate.

M&S

Calum Telford, M&S Head of Region for East Anglia, said: “Proposing to close our Bedford store has been a difficult decision. Over the coming weeks we will be consulting with colleagues on an individual basis and discuss what is best for them.

“If the proposal goes ahead we will continue to serve the community at our Bedford Interchange Foodhall and our Clothing & Home store, M&S Rushden Lakes, both of which offer the option to shop via Click & Collect.”

Nearby stores to M&S Bedford include:

- M&S Bedford Interchange Foodhall (2.3 miles, 8 mins away)

- M&S Rushden Lakes (13.8 miles, 24 mins away)

- M&S St Neots Foodhall (14.1 miles, 23 mins away)

All of these stores offer a free next-day Click & Collect service for customers who purchase online at M&S.com