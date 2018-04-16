Luxurious room for casual dining inspired by 18th century landscape gardener celebrated at Woburn

The award-winning Olivier’s restaurant at the four-AA-star Woburn Hotel has relaunched with a dramatic new look alongside the new luxurious The Repton Room offering casual dining.

Located at the gateway to The Woburn Estate, the four AA star hotel’s Georgian restaurant Olivier’s with The Repton Room has reopened for afternoon teas, light lunches, English and continental dining.

Olivier's at The Woburn Hotel

Now offering 65 covers, Olivier’s and The Repton Room’s stylish overhaul provides guests with a new dining experience. The beautiful interior design features eye-catching artworks, modern lighting and furniture, accentuating the decadence of the hotel.

The Repton Room features rich furnishings and was inspired by the 18th century landscape gardener Humphry Repton, whose bicentenary is celebrated in a new exhibition at Woburn Abbey. The room is beautifully framed by a striking contemporary portrait of Repton, made using small leaves in red leather, and complemented by a bespoke marble-topped counter, antler wall mounts, mirrors and chandeliers.

Working with a number of regional suppliers - Trevillion Interiors, Bowdler Contractors Ltd, CJ Bricknall & Co Ltd and Allen & Son Electrical & Mechanical Contractors - the restaurant makeover marks the final stage of an extensive renovation project.

General manager Sue Crowley said: “Dining is at the heart of our hotel. Over the past year and from listening to our guests we have seen a need for more casual dining options in luxurious surroundings. It was important to us that the essence of what our guests know and love remained the same. The refurbishment has enhanced the overall dining experience and we are delighted that both Olivier’s and The Repton Room are already proving popular with returning and new guests.”

Olivier’s Restaurant holds a 2 AA Rosette Award for the quality, skill, attention to detail and local ingredients used in its cooking. The restaurant is also a three-time winner of ‘The Foodies Guides’ Restaurant of the Year’ award for the region of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Executive chef Olivier Bertho, who trained and worked in France for 10 years, will present over the coming months his new a la carte menu, Sunday lunch menu alongside more informal options to enjoy in The Repton Room.

Visit www.thewoburnhotel.co.uk