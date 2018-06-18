Lunch held in Bedford to help street and slum children in India

A lunch has been held in Bedford to help raise awareness and funding for street and slum children in India.

The event in aid of The Hope Foundation is the first for the Bedford events committee and was held at Thali & Tandoor who opened specially for the day,. and more than £2,000 was raised.

The group is made up of a number of women from different backgrounds including Seema Bhogaita, Nitasha Buldeo, Poonam Chand, Karen Crofts, Ami Khan, Jacqueline Merne and Sharon Vanspall.

Founded by author Jacqueline Merne, the Bedford group’s common purpose is to support street and slum children’s programmes in Kolkata.

The lunch for 54 people was followed by delicious cakes donated by Urmila Dao of Cake Box.

A number of speeches were given. Jacqueline Merne spoke about her experiences as a nurse volunteering in war torn countries which led to her work with The Hope Foundation. Seema Bhogaita spoke about the joy of child sponsorship.

Hope founder and hon director Maureen Forrest travelled from Ireland to attend and spoke of her deep appreciation and gratitude for the support of everyone.

The next event is a screening of the Oscar-winning true story Lion starring Dev Patel, at the Quarry Theatre, Bedford, on September 15. Tickets are £10. To book tickets for the screening contact the Quarry Theatre box office on 01234 362269 or visit http://www.quarrytheatre.org.uk/shows/lion.

All proceeds will go directly to the benefit of street and slum children in Kolkata, with whom The Hope Foundation works on a daily basis.

For more information about the Hope Foundation contact Chloe at Chloe@thehopefoundation.org.uk