Lucky Bedford bingo player calls House on £50,000 win

One lucky Bedford bingo player scooped the £50,0000 jackpot on the National Bingo game and club prize game at Aspects Leisure Park Club 2000 Bingo.

The 52 year-old support worker, a mother of five and grandmother of 14, is a regular player at the club.

She has asked to remain anonymous but said: “I still can’t believe it. I am on cloud nine: I have won at bingo before, but nothing like this. It has only really started to sink in today.”

She admitted she has not been playing bingo for long and when asked why she had become a regular, said: “I love going to the club, the staff are always so friendly and I love the game: it gets me out of the house.”

Club 2000 manager, Adam Gates, who was there on the night of the win said: “It was a great night of bingo and exciting for everyone in the club and especially our lucky winner: where can you go on weekday evening for less than £10 and come away winning £50,000? It is the biggest win the club has ever seen in its 11 year history, thanks to the new National Bingo Game.

“Our winner was overjoyed with the win, as were the other customers in the club that night, the atmosphere was fantastic and we are hoping the Club is now on a roll of Big Winners.”

The lucky winner has already decide that a new car and holiday are definitely on the cards, plus some treats for her grandchildren.

Alastair Stewart, Business Development Manager at the National Bingo Game, said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot Bedford Bingo winner and hope that she enjoys her winnings, and of course the new car.”