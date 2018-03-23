Low suspension car? Avoid Bedford High Street while roadworks continue

Drivers with low suspension cars are being advised to avoid Bedford High Street while roadworks continue in the area.

Roadworks have caused manhole covers to be raised above their normal level and a woman had to be cut from a low suspension car on Wednesday after it hit one, setting off its airbags.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call just after 2.30pm after a sound like an explosion was heard in the centre of Bedford.

When firefighters from Bedford and Kempston arrived on the scene they found a Seat Leon FR that had hit a manhole cover outside Wilkinson’s, setting off its airbags and trapping a woman in the vehicle.

They closed the High Street and Mill Street while they extricated her from the vehicle, using their Holmatro cutting equipment to completely remove the roof of the car.

The lady was She was from the vehicle using a supporting long board and passed into the care of paramedics.