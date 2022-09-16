Lorry fire causes road closure of the A421 near Bedford
Emergency services at the scene and motorists advised to avoid the area
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:45 am
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:45 am
Emergency services are at the scene of a lorry fire following a collision on the A421 near Marsh Leys earlier this morning.
Beds Police have warned motorists to avoid the area issuing the following statement on Twitter.
“We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A421 near Marsh Leys.
“The road is closed on the westbound side as well as the junction of the A6 near Elstow.
“Please avoid the area.”