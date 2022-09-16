Lorry fire causes road closure of the A421 near Bedford

Emergency services are at the scene of a lorry fire following a collision on the A421 near Marsh Leys earlier this morning.

Beds Police have warned motorists to avoid the area issuing the following statement on Twitter.

“We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A421 near Marsh Leys.

The A421 westbound has been closed following a lorry fire earlier this morning

“The road is closed on the westbound side as well as the junction of the A6 near Elstow.