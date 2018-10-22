Lord Lieutenant at official opening of Great Denham Community Hall

A new community hall in Great Denham has officially opened during a ceremony attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis.

The hall on Saxon Way is already being used by residents living in and around the Great Denham Park development for a variety of different activities.

The community hall is part of a wider new homes site developed by sister companies Barratt and David Wilson Homes in the west of Bedford that is made up of over 2,700 homes, two schools and a nursery and a number of retail outlets.

Also in attendance at the launch event was managing director of David Wilson Homes South Midlands John Dillon, Jim Weir, chair of Great Denham Parish Council, Ubaldo Cortese, chair of Great Denham Community Hall and pupils from Great Denham Primary School.

At the event the guests were treated to some songs from the primary school pupils and a key was handed over to Ubaldo Cortese who will now be using the facility.

Helen Nellis said: “It was a delight to officially open the splendid Great Denham Community Centre which is playing such a central role in helping to build a strong and cohesive community.

“Congratulations to the developers and the local volunteers who have all invested their time and resources to create something special which will be used for generations. The vibrant singing from the local primary school children was fantastic and they obviously enjoyed performing in these splendid surroundings.”

Inside the community hall a plaque has been installed which was unveiled on Thursday, October 11.

John Dillon said: “We are delighted to see yet another community facility launch at our Great Denham Park development.

“This is an important milestone for the development and will give residents a space to meet and hold events.

“A welcoming community is now being formed at Great Denham Park and we hope that the new centre will give new and existing residents a central space to get together.”

