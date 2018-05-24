Look to the skies as kite festival returns to Bedford

Spectacular kites from around the world will take to the skies above Bedford on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10, for the annual International Kite Festival.

Kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours will be back in the air for two days of aerial displays over Russell Park. Visitors will also have the chance to fly their own kites in a special arena, with exhibitors and experts on hand to give demonstrations and provide tips and advice on building the perfect kite.

There’ll be a host of other activities for visitors to get involved in, including music, entertainment, stalls, and food and licensed bar.

The kite festival, organised by Bedford Borough Council, will be free to attend and open 10am to 5pm both days.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The 2017 festival saw thousands of people come to Russell Park to enjoy kites from all over the world including America, Canada, China, and across Europe, and this year’s event is set to be every bit as spectacular.”

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Holland, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “This is always a great event for the whole family to come to, and experience together. This incredible display of bright and colourful kites is completely free, in one of Bedford Borough’s beautiful parks on our Embankment.”

For further information about the event, visit www.bedford.gov.uk, follow @bedfordtweets on Twitter or Bedford Borough Council on Facebook.