Lions club members from Biggleswade, Sandy and Bedford help to buy pony for disabled riders

Lions club members from Biggleswade, Sandy and Bedford have made a combined donation to buy a pony for the Bedford Disabled Horse Riding Association (BDHRA).

Bedford and Biggleswade Sandy Lions Clubs have been linked with the association for many years and when they discovered that two of the horses had died suddenly, both clubs agreed.

At BDHRA’s fete on Saturday, June 23, the two club presidents were pleased to be able to meet the new pony, Maisie, and to present cheques totalling £2,500 to buy her for the charity. Presidents and members of both clubs are pictured meeting Maisie.

The BDHRA use horses as therapy to help over 100 children in Bedfordshire a year. On a horse a child receives physiotherapy in a subtle way. The child is required to balance on a three dimensional object. It’s a massive workout of the hips, pelvic area and leg muscles which helps develop motor and balance skills. The horses temperature - one degree warmer than humans - also helps relax muscles.