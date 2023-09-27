"the future of the next generation is at the heart of everything we do”

A Kempston day nursery has had a new defibrillator installed to help save lives.

Banana Moon in Kempston has unveiled the new automated external defibrillator (AED) from CardiAid in the adult toilet area.

A spokesman said: “At Banana Moon, the future of the next generation is at the heart of everything we do. This lifesaving equipment will help us to ensure our little ones have the best chance of a bright future, no matter what life throws at us.”

The new defibrilator