Lifesaving defibrillator installed at at Kempston nursery
A Kempston day nursery has had a new defibrillator installed to help save lives.
Banana Moon in Kempston has unveiled the new automated external defibrillator (AED) from CardiAid in the adult toilet area.
A spokesman said: “At Banana Moon, the future of the next generation is at the heart of everything we do. This lifesaving equipment will help us to ensure our little ones have the best chance of a bright future, no matter what life throws at us.”
This initiative means members of the Kempston community are within minutes of the AED, boostig the survival chances of the people who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The local ambulance service can direct 999 callers to the defibrillator, meaning vital treatment can commence prior to the ambulance arriving