Flags at the ready! English soprano Lesley Garrett will top the bill at this year’s Bedford Park Proms.

With her cross-over repertoire and that wonderful voice, Lesley looks set to be a big draw at the annual event.

The show, taking place on August 5, will see more than 120 performers on stage, including a 70 piece choir and the London Gala orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird’ offers available.

Visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk