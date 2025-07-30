Late addition as Bedford Town sign Barrow striker John Shamalo on loan

Promoted Bedford Town have made a late addition to their squad by signing 21-year-old striker John Shamalo on loan from SkyBet League Two side Barrow until 4th January.

Originally based in Luton, Shamalo made his name at Barton Rovers before securing his move to Barrow in January 2025 before going out on loan to National League South side Eastbourne Borough last season.

He is eligible to play in the Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Trophy.

Manager Lee Bircham said: “We're really happy to get the deal sorted with Barrow quickly with a good slice of pre-season still to go.

The Uxbridge keeper denies new boy John Shamalo. Photo by Adrian Brown.

“He is another local lad, still only 21 and 6ft 3ins, which gives us another dimension to our forward line options. John first caught my eye whilst playing as a 18-year-old AFC Dunstable, but it was last season at Barton Rovers which got most people’s attention.

“We played Barton last season and John was outstanding, so we got to see first hand how much of a powerful handful he is.

“That form and potential quite rightly got him his move to full time football with Barrow and subsequently getting a decent dozen plus appearances for a good Eastbourne side at Step 2 in the south at the tail end of last season.

“For us it was a no-brainer to get John in - low maintenance, high pace and power output.

“With a change of manager this season at Barrow, bringing a change of ideas, John knows himself he’s got to come in on loan and smash it, and he certainly has the tools to do that.

“From chats with the big un he’s so hungry to come in and do well which is what we ask for.”

The Eagles play their final pre-season friendly away at Taunton Town on Saturday before kicking off their National League North season the weekend after.

With six trialists involved, their sternest pre-season game was evenly contested on Tuesday evening, as National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town went away from the Eyrie with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of a late Finley Wilkinson goal.

Last Saturday the Eagles drew 2-2 away at Uxbridge, Shaun Jeffers netting his second of pre-season and a late leveller for Shamalo on his debut.

Last midweek Bedford beat a Watford XI 5-3.