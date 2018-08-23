Language skills needed to help the vulnerable at immigration detention centre near Bedford

Volunteers with language skills are needed to visit vulnerable women in detention.

Yarl’s Wood Befrienders (YWB) is recruiting volunteers to visit women in immigration detention and talk with them in their own language.

The charity has around 50 volunteers who provide weekly visits to women detained at Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre (YWIRC). Languages such as Polish, Mandarin, Russian and Vietnamese are needed.

Caroline Clark, director of YWB, said: “Detention is a stressful experience for anyone and not being able to understand people, or feel understood adds an extra level of vulnerability. For these women someone who can listen and respond in their own language can make a tremendous difference. Volunteers receive full support, training and expenses.

YWB are holding an information evening on September 6 and a training day for new volunteers with language skills on September 8. Call 01234 272090, email info@ywbefrienders.org or visit www.ywbefrienders.org