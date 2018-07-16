Laminates company in Bedford celebrates 70 years of trading

A Bedford company which produces bespoke laminated products is celebrating 70 years in business.

D. F. Bennett and Son, based in Barkers Lane, were formed by Dudley Bennett in 1948 and is now run by his youngest son, Roy.

Roy has over 40 years’ experience working with laminates and the workshop manager, Mark Stocking, will have been with the company 25 years next year.

There are five other members of staff on the factory floor and one in the office helping Roy with admin and sales.

Mark said: “We make bespoke laminated products and have access to one of the widest ranges of sheet materials and high pressure laminates, acquired from all over the world, we offer one of the finest and most comprehensive product ranges in the UK.

“We stock household names, such as Formica and lesser known brands including Egger, Westag, Print and Polyrey to name but a few.

“We supply quality goods including worktops, counters, washroom cubicles, doors, bookcases and anything with laminate to multi-million pound joinery companies, local builders, maintenance companies, schools, councils and to the person passing in the street.”

He added: “Recently the company has seen an upsurge in laminate worktop sales and one of the main reasons for that is that we offer longer lengths and bespoke shapes and sizes that other competitors fail to do.”

Future plans involve the construction of a new website, refurbishing the offices and adding additional product ranges to the showroom.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary, the company will be running a competition to win a 20% discount from standard laminate worktop ranges. Details will appear at https://www.facebook.com/BennettsBedford later in the month.