Labour name Jenni Jackson as their Bedford mayoral candidate

Jenni Jackson has been named as Labour’s candidate in this year’s mayoral election.

A former councillor, Mrs Jackson has lived in the borough for 45 years, and has also worked with numerous local community groups.

She was selected following a ballot of over 1,000 members of the local Labour Party.

She said “I believe Bedford Borough needs a new mayor with the skills and experience to fight for the best for every resident.

“I’ve lived and worked locally in the Borough for nearly 40 years, experienced town and village life and run my own small business.

“Being mayor requires working at top level, influencing important regional bodies and business leaders to bring growth to Bedford Borough’s economy, liaising with MPs and ministers, juggling political situations and presenting a good image of the council in front of the media.

“Our services and communities have suffered a decade of austerity imposed by the Tories. Only a Labour Mayor will deliver a radical agenda for the many.”

Unlike most parts of the country, Bedford has a directly elected mayor, who has executive powers to run the council. Lib Dem Dave Hodgson will be standing for re-election.

Councillor Gianni Carofano will also be standing for the Conservative Party.