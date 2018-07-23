Knife attack in Kempston park leaves victim needing hospital treatment with injuries to his head and abdomen

A man suffered knife wounds to the back of his head when he was attacked in Kempston on Friday evening.

The victim was standing talking with friends, at around 6pm in the park near the One Stop shop in Hillgrounds Road, when an unknown offender hit him on the back of the head with a knife and caused a deep laceration. He also suffered a stab wound to his abdomen, and required hospital treatment.

The offender then ran away.

Investigation Officer Dawn Cooke said: “We are determined to catch the person responsible and I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

Call Beds Police on 101, quoting reference number 358 of July 20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.