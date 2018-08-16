Kimbolton students excel on results day

Pupils at Kimbolton School excelled on A-Level results day with more than half achieving A* or A grades.

Twenty-two students, almost a quarter of the pupils, gained at least 3 A* or A’s.

15.8% of grades were A* and a further 34.8% were A, with over 80% of results from A* to B.

Giorgi Keratishvili, from Georgia, gained 3A*s and one A grade to secure his place at Gonville and Caius College Cambridge, to read Economics.

Jonathan Belbin, Kimbolton headmaster, said: “These students have been at the vanguard of tackling the new, more demanding linear courses and have certainly more than met the additional challenge.

“Their results demonstrate real commitment, ably supported by our staff, but cannot reflect their countless contributions to the wider life of our school beyond the classroom.”

Other results are as follows.

Phoebe Simpson from Barton Seagrave achieved 3A*s and will be heading to Leeds to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

With an A* and 3As Nathanael Warwicker from Rushen will be reading Chemistry at Durham.

Chris Oakley from Eynesbury, who was awarded 2A*s, one A and a B plans to read Mathematics at Nottingham.

Other top performers included Fiona Denton (Upper Dean), Pippa Lowe (Waresley), Josh Smith (Needingworth), James Clements (Nassington), Izzy Crow (Abbotsley), Ella Giles (Kimbolton), Amelia Good (Ashwell), Holly Lamb (Both Great Houghton), Freyja McLoughlin (Buckden), Khanh Nguygen (Vietnam), Jess Staplehurst (Potton), James Wilkins (Great Staughton) and Henny Woods (Hamerton).

A Further 51 students gained at least one A.