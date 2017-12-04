Kimberley Sixth Form College leaps up the national rankings

Kimberley Sixth Form College, based in Stewartby, has shot up the national ranking in the annual league table produced by The Sunday Times.

This year the College, Bedfordshire’s top performing Sixth Form College for the second year running, celebrated its formula for success by clinching the number 11 spot on this coveted nationwide educational league tables, up nine places from the previous year.

“Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018” identifies the highest-achieving schools and colleges in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results in academically challenging A’ Level subjects.

College Principal,Tim Detheridge, said. “This ranking puts us firmly in the very top tier of sixth form colleges.

“To give credit where it’s due, our exam results are testament to the commitment of our staff, our students’ hard work and the exceptional facilities on offer.

“This is further independent verification that Kimberley is in the same league as Kings College London Mathematics School; Exeter Mathematics School; and Hills Road College, Cambridge. I hope that it gives both students and their parents added confidence that the quality of education we provide is amongst the best in the country.

“Kimberley College aims to help every student fulfil their potential and reach their personal goals so that they can enjoy a successful future in their chosen direction, whatever that may be.”

The latest accolade follows the ‘Good’ rating awarded by Ofsted earlier in the year.

Based in Stewartby - near Bedford and Milton Keynes - Kimberley College is a Sixth Form College with a broad curriculum offer of A’ level and BTEC subjects. Many students specialise in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Students combine their academic studies with an outstanding programmes of work related learning.

In 2017 85% of students progressed to university or higher education, others joined prestigious apprenticeship programmes with internationally recognised companies. Kimberley College is open to students aged 16-19 years old.

Michael Gleeson, Executive Principal for Wootton Academy Trust, said: “Kimberley benefits from superb facilities and offers 34 subjects taught by highly experienced, specialist teachers. Our academic results are impressive, improving year on year, while students benefit from the wide range of extra-curricular activities. Many of our students have just returned from Germany where they have been performing a successful production of musical ‘In the heights’

“We are proud of our facilities. Parents or students looking for a quality sixth form college are always welcome to come and see for themselves just what is on offer.”

Kimberley College has a very active student body, which is instrumental in the future development of the college, from coordinating a programme of prestigious STEM lectures to running a highly successful Law Society and Amnesty International group.