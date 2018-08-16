Kimberely College Sixth Form students celebrate A level success

It has been another successful year at Kimberley Sixth Form College this year. The college, part of Wootton Academy Trust and based in Stewartby, has for the second year been identified in the top 20 performing sixth form colleges by ‘The Sunday Times’ (November 2016) rising from 20 th in 2016 to 11th in 2017.

Following another set of excellent results, this position should improve further. To cap a fantastic year the students of the college have produced a set of excellent results in both A’ Level and BTEC subjects.

Leah Nolan

Kimberley College Principal, Tim Detheridge, was delighted to learn that this almost a quarter of all of grades awarded (23%) were either A* or A.

He said: “This has shown the students have risen to the academic rigour of the new A’ level qualifications. I am delighted to learn that the number of students who have achieved grades A,A,B in at least two facilitating subjects has now risen by 4% to 18.5%”.

“The percentage of all grades awarded at the College in the range A* - B was 46% in 2018; this high performing figure has been consistent for the last three years.

“We are very proud that the efforts of students and teachers have produced such wonderful outcomes for the young people of our Sixth Form College. Students have performed exceptionally well in all subjects and in both A level and BTEC qualifications. It is clear the outstanding and unique opportunities for Kimberley students have been reflected in these fantastic results.”

Head girl Sasirekha Valaiyapathi and head boy Martin Teh

Mr Gleeson, Executive Principal of Wootton Academy Trust, added: “I am pleased to see the range of successes across subjects. Our recent focus on STEM subjects continues to produce outstanding results in maths, further maths, chemistry, biology and computing. This is complemented by equally impressive results in the arts, languages and humanities, especially French, sociology, philosophy and ethics,

history, communication and culture, art, textiles and drama.”

Many students have received offers from a wide range of top universities, whilst others have taken up competitive apprenticeships at prestigious companies following

the completion of their studies at Kimberley College.

This year students from the college will be heading to both Oxford and Cambridge University. Sasirekha Valaiyapathi, head girl at Kimberley, achieved four A* grades in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics, she will be going on to study chemical engineering at Kings College Cambridge.

She has recorded a video diary in the build up to results day, to be shown on the regional news broadcast today.

Head boy Martin Teh, who achieved A*, A* in maths and further maths, and A, A in chemistry and physics, will be studying mechanical engineering at Imperial College, London (both are shown

in the attached photograph).

David Redman, after taking a year out to support students in college as a learning mentor, will take up his place at Oxford University where he will study mathematics.

Not to be outdone, his brother Iain achieved three grade A’s in biology, mathematics, physics, and will studying Biological Sciences at Durham University.

Iain was not alone in achieving a clean sweep of A*/A grades, 8% of the year group achieved this feat including; Umair Khan, Luca Jackson, Krupa Thomas and Mai Shehab.

There have been many success stories this year for students. Worthy of note is the performance of Leah Nolan who has achieved D*, D in her Graphics BTEC and an A grade in photography.

Leah has earned a place at Leeds University to study Communication and Graphic design.

The chairman of Wootton Academy Trust, Mr Peter Haddon, said: “I am pleased to see continued improvement in outcomes for our students.”

Mr Haddon added: “The Trust is determined to maintain the excellent results students achieve in all subjects.”

Mr Detheridge added: “The hard work of these students over the last two years has led to these outstanding results. I would like to congratulate all of them on

their successes, wish them every success in Higher Education and employment. I would also like to thank the tremendous dedication and commitment of the staff and

directors of Kimberley Sixth Form College in supporting them.”