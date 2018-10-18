Kids’ army training day in Ampthill pays tribute to WWI troops

School children experienced how to live and train at a First World War camp – in a tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Great War.

Ampthill Armistice100 gave an insight into how the First World War impacted on the town of Ampthill, the people that served, and the Ampthill Great Park’s army training camp.

An encampment in Ampthill Park demonstrated the type of training soldiers received and the equipment and facilities provided.

Ampthill Town Council received a National Lottery grant of £3,200 for the project through the Heritage Lottery Fund. Councillor Stephen Addy, Mayor of Ampthill, said: “We are wowed by the public response to Ampthill Armistice100.

“This WWI Centenary project brings diverse communities together to learn and remember.

“The Heritage Lottery Fund has played a pivotal role in making it all happen.”

WWI troops marching through Ampthill town centre

On Remembrance Sunday a huge parade will march from Ampthill Great Park to Ampthill town centre to align with the nation’s tribute of Battle’s Over.