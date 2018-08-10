Kempston burglar jailed for 27 months

A man has been jailed for 27 months for burgling a house in Kempston, in January this year.

Ross Peters, 42, of Massey Close, Kempston, was found guilty of stealing designer handbags, electronic devices, jewellery and items of sentimental value, on Thursday January 25.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (8 August).

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, investigating, said: “This sentence will hopefully serve as a reminder to offenders that they will be caught and brought to justice: as a force we are committed to apprehending these people.

“We are dedicated to reducing burglary in Bedfordshire, and this is a crime that both the courts and the police take very seriously.”

His Honour Judge Bright, presiding, said: “In my judgement this is a very serious domestic burglary. Those who involve themselves in this type of burglary need to pay the price.”

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.