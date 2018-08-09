Kempston burglar is jailed for 27 months

A man has been sent to prison for the burglary of a Kempston home.

Ross Peters, 42, of Massey Close, Kempston, was found guilty of stealing designer handbags, electronic devices, jewellery and items of sentimental value, on Thursday 25 January.

He was sentenced to two years and three months imprisonment at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday August 8.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, said: “This sentence will hopefully serve as a reminder to offenders that they will be caught and brought to justice: as a force we are committed to apprehending these people.”