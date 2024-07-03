Keep your windows shut: Fire crews remain at Bedford's Cleat Hill following gas leak

Cleat Hill in Bedford

Residents are STILL being told to stay indoors and keep their windows shut following yesterday’s (Tuesday) gas leak in Cleat Hill.

Earlier, Bedford Today revealed how a gas leak had been reported at 3pm. Residents in Glenrose Avenue and Wagstaffe Close were also affected and people were advised to avoid the area.

In a statement today, Beds Fire & Rescue said: “A fire crew and officers remain on scene and will do for the rest of the day while gas identification tests are completed. Residents in the immediate vicinity (Glenrose Avenue and Wagstaffe Close) are encouraged to continue to follow safety advice.”

A spokesperson from Nicholls Boreholes and Ground Source – which was working at the site – said: "Whilst undertaking the installation of a closed loop ground source heat pump borehole, we have encountered a pocket of naturally occurring gas at approximately 100 metres below ground level. The borehole has been temporarily capped to control the flow of gas whilst we work with the emergency services to permanently close the borehole. In the interim Nicholls Boreholes remain on site in a supporting role."