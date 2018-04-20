‘Keep your windows closed’ after major Biggleswade blaze

Residents near to a Biggleswade warehouse are being advised to keep their windows closed after a major fire at Bedfordshire Growers yesterday evening.

Fire crews worked late into the night at the warehouse in Potton Road, Biggleswade to bring the fire under control.

No-one was injured in the blaze but the comapny’s nearby shop and cafe will be closed today.

A spokesman said: “We still have a crew on the scene monitoring the area internally and externally using thermal imaging cameras. There are still contained pockets of fire within the building that can’t be reached due to the partial collapse of the building making it difficult to access with our jets as it is unsafe for Firefighters to enter the building.

“The scene will be monitored for some time yet and the fire will be subject to an investigation to identify the cause.

“Nearby residents are reminded that there is still some smoke in the area so to avoid this entering your home please ensure your windows are closed.”

Biggleswade Community Safety Group was also at the scene offering suport to firefighters.

Pictures Beds Fire and Rescue and Julie Ryan