'Keep windows shut' plea as fire crews tackle electrical waste blaze in Cardington

People are being asked to avoid the area

By Laura Hutchinson
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:32 pm

Fire crews and Bedfordshire Police are currently at a large building fire in Cardington.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 11am this morning (May 25) to the fire at Pure Plant Recyling.

There are currently six appliances, water carriers and a high volume pump from another county at the scene to extinguish the electrical waste fire.

Fire crews have been called to tackle the blaze

Beds police are also assisting with the incident, as well as gas and electrical engineers.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We advise all residents of Cardington, Willington, Blunham and others within that triangular area to keep all windows and doors closed due winds and the large amount of smoke being produced - please avoid the area.”

