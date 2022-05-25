'Keep windows shut' plea as fire crews tackle electrical waste blaze in Cardington

Fire crews and Bedfordshire Police are currently at a large building fire in Cardington.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 11am this morning (May 25) to the fire at Pure Plant Recyling.

There are currently six appliances, water carriers and a high volume pump from another county at the scene to extinguish the electrical waste fire.

Fire crews have been called to tackle the blaze

Beds police are also assisting with the incident, as well as gas and electrical engineers.