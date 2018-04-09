Keen joggers from Bedford store hit the treadmill for Sport Relief

Opticians and audiologists in Bedford sweated up a storm with a sponsored run to raise more than £300 for Sport Relief last month.

A team of keen joggers from the store took it in turns to run on a treadmill in the Harpur Centre, running a total of 40 miles during the charity event.

Staff members at Specsavers Bedford went a step further by dressing up in sports gear on the day, with each donating £1 to Sport Relief. The store has so far raised a total of £318 through customer and online donations and is continuing to collect funds for the good cause.

Rakesh Nanda, store director, said: “The treadmill certainly pushed the team to their limits but it was totally worth it to support such a worthy cause as Sport Relief.”

Those looking to donate to the Specsavers Bedford Sport Relief campaign can do so through the store’s fundraising page, which can be found at https://my.sportrelief.com/sponsor/BedfordSpecsavers

